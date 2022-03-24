Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.89. 2,411,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.