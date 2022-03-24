Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $192.05 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005483 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109568 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,713,919,102 coins and its circulating supply is 466,327,715 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

