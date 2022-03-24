CWV Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $5,233.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $5,233.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.