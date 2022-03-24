Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

