Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
