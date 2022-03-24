Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Shares Up 4.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 37,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

