DAO Maker 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $155.40 million and $2.32 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,946,981 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.