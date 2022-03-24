Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.68.
Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 39,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,681. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58.
In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
