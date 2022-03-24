Deeper Network Price Hits $0.0839 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.80 million and $2.55 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

