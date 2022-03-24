DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $249,187.00

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 13% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for about $181.85 or 0.00414727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $101.65 million and approximately $249,187.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00110677 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

