Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 5.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 307,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 95,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

