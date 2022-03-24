Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 112,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,376 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

