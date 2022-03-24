Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 112,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,376 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.