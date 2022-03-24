DEXTools (DEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,759.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $238,759.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,464,194 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

