DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -272.14.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.