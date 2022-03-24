DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 10,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

