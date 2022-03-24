Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 2.6%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 7,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 5.56% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

