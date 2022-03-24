Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

