Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 76,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 71,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565,095 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

