Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Stock Price Up 14%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

