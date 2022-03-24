Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and $5.60 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00012618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00109141 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.