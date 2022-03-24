Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $134.08 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

