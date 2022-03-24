Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €51.75 ($56.87) and last traded at €52.20 ($57.36). Approximately 20,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.20 ($59.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($66.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $448.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.45.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

