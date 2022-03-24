DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $43,425.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,847.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00828923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00207565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025524 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

