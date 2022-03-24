Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

NYSE NAPA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

