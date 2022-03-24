Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.
NYSE NAPA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
