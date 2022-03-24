DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to report $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

DXC stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

