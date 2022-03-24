Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $250.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 174.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

