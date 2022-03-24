e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $0.97

e-Money (NGM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $747,897.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

