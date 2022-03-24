Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 5.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.74. 65,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,640,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KODK. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

