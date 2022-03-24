Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,463. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.