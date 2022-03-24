Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,586.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00007696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $68.94 million and $282,586.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009402 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

