Ellevest Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.53. 69,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

