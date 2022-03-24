Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 4,052 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 40.54%.
About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)
Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.