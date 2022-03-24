Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 4,052 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.