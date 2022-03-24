Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.67

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.67 and traded as high as $261.32. Enstar Group shares last traded at $260.37, with a volume of 34,797 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day moving average of $248.67.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
