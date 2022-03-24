Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.67

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.67 and traded as high as $261.32. Enstar Group shares last traded at $260.37, with a volume of 34,797 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day moving average of $248.67.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.