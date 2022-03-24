Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Achieves $451,484.37

Equal (EQL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $451,484.37 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00113633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

