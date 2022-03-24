Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (BDSI, CAMT, CCU, FTEK, HFC, NUAN, NUWE, ODP, OMGA, OXY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 24th:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

