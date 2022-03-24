Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (BDSI, CAMT, CCU, FTEK, HFC, NUAN, NUWE, ODP, OMGA, OXY)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 24th:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

