ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 6.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 100,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

