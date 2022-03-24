ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Up 6.7%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 100,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.
About ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.