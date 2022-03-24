ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 1.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 4,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Get ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.