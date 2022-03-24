EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0008 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,211.72 and approximately $144,463.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00316975 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.30 or 0.01333317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003046 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

