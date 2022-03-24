Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$15.28. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 14,579 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

