Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$15.28. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 14,579 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.62.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
