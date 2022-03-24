EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 98,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,210,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

