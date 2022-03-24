EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 98,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,210,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.
EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
