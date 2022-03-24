Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 1.2%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €27.55 ($30.27) and last traded at €27.79 ($30.54). 240,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.12 ($30.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.50.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.