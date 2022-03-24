ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $931.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $318,729.54 and $931.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004130 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

