ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

ExlService stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $146.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ExlService by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

