Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.