Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Several research firms have commented on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

