F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,871. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.67. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

