FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.