Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.29. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 60,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

