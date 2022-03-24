Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 4 9 0 2.47 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferrari currently has a consensus price target of $260.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.10%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ferrari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.79 $982.88 million $5.32 40.06 Ideanomics $26.76 million 17.58 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.78

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

