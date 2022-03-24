Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,447.14 ($32.22).

FEVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

FEVR opened at GBX 1,844 ($24.28) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,018.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,337.84. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

