Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($50.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($51.01). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($50.88), with a volume of 5,102 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,865 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)
Featured Stories
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.